BRIEF-Power reports Q1 earnings of C$0.36 per share

May 13 Power Corporation Of Canada

* Q1 operating earnings per share c$0.67

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.36

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.335per share

* Power corporation reports first quarter financial results and dividend increase of 7.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

