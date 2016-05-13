BRIEF-FCF Capital to acquire majority interest in Dominion Lending Centres

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 FCF Capital Inc
* FCF Capital Inc signs purchase agreement to acquire a majority interest in Dominion Lending Centres
* Deal for $74 million
* Deal to acquire a 60 pct majority interest in dominion lending centres group of companies
* Deal consideration to be satisfied by issuance of 71.4 million class a shares at $0.175 per FCF share and a cash payment of $61.5 million
* Cash portion of purchase price will be funded by fcf's cash on hand, net proceeds from previous offering of subscription receipts
* Cash portion of purchase price to also be funded by FCF's $20 million demand loan facility provided by bridging finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.