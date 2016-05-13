版本:
BRIEF-Intricon prices public offering of 700,000 shares at $5.25/shr

May 13 Intricon Corp

* Intricon prices common stock offering

* Says public offering of 700,000 common shares priced at $5.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

