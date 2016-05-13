版本:
2016年 5月 13日

BRIEF-Atlantica Yield Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 13 Abengoa Yield Plc

* Atlantica Yield reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $206.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $200.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

