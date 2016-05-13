版本:
BRIEF-Gray to acquire WDTV, WVFX for $26.5 mln

May 13 Gray Television Inc :

* Gray to acquire WDTV and WVFX in Clarksburg, WV

* Deal for $26.5 million in cash

* Plans to finance transaction with cash on hand

* Anticipate that acquisition will be immediately free cash flow accretive to Gray Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

