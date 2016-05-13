BRIEF-Gray to acquire WDTV, WVFX for $26.5 mln

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Gray Television Inc :
* Gray to acquire WDTV and WVFX in Clarksburg, WV
* Deal for $26.5 million in cash
* Plans to finance transaction with cash on hand
* Anticipate that acquisition will be immediately free cash flow accretive to Gray
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio