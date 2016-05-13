BRIEF-Asher announces raises size of private placement offering

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Asher Resources Corp
* Net proceeds of offering will be used by resulting issuer to further business of drone following completion of rto
* Increasing offering to up to 19.6 million subscription receipts of company at a price of $0.14 per subscription receipt
* Asher announces $2.5 million subscription receipt private placement offering increased to $2.75 million
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio