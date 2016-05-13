版本:
BRIEF-Uranium One Investments Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.003

May 13 Uranium One Investments Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.003

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

