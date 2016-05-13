版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Senvest Capital quarterly loss per share C$19.47

May 13 Senvest Capital Inc :

* Senvest Capital reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Quarterly loss per share C$19.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

