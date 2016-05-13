BRIEF-Lime Energy quarterly loss per share $0.80

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Lime Energy Co :
* Lime energy co qtrly consolidated revenue from continuing operations increased $4.8 million, or 26.5%, to $23.1 million
* Lime Energy Co. Reports Results For Three-Month period ended March 31, 2016
* Quarterly loss per share $0.80
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio