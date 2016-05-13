版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日

BRIEF-Adma Biologics further enhances cash position by securing $4 mln in additional capital

May 13 Adma Biologics Inc

* Amendment provides option to draw an additional $5 million upon approval for its Biologics license application for ri-002 from FDA

* Adma Biologics further enhances cash position by securing $4.0 million in additional capital through amended loan and security agreement with oxford finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

