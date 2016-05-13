BRIEF-Maiden Holdings Ltd announces full redemption of Maiden Holdings North America Ltd's 8.25% notes due 2041

May 13 Maiden Holdings Ltd :

* Intention to redeem all of its 8.25% notes due 2041 on June 15, 2016

* Maiden holdings ltd says notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100% of principal amount

* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd.'s 8.25% notes due 2041