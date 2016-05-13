版本:
BRIEF-Wilhelmina International Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 13 Wilhelmina International Inc :

* Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $21.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

