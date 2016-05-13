版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-National Security Group reports qtrly earnings per share $0.37

May 13 National Security Group Inc

* Says for quarter ended March 31, 2016, net premiums earned totaled $15.2 million compared to $14.7 million in Q1 of 2015

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐