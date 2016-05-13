版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-MPLX announces closing of $1 bln private placement

May 13 MPLX Lp

* Mplx lp announces closing of $1 billion private placement of 6.5% series a convertible preferred units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

