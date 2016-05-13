BRIEF-Golden Band Resources announces court order about debt restructuring

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Golden Band Resources Inc:
* Obtained order granting approval to extend stay of proceedings for further 45 days, undertake sales, investment solicitation process
* Has engaged Deloitte Corporate Finance Inc. To act as sales agent in connection with SISP
* Also entered into a $1,185,000.00 (CAD) debtor-in-possession term sheet with camce holding inc
* Golden Band announces court order obtained in regard to debt restructuring efforts
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio