BRIEF-SWK Holdings Corporation Q1 EPS $0.24

* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Swk Holdings Corp
* SWK Holdings Corporation announces 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $5.2 million versus $5.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio