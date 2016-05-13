版本:
BRIEF-SWK Holdings Corporation Q1 EPS $0.24

May 13 Swk Holdings Corp

* SWK Holdings Corporation announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $5.2 million versus $5.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

