2016年 5月 14日 星期六 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Enumeral Biomedical Q1 revenue $434,500

May 13 Enumeral Biomedical Holdings Inc

* Enumeral reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue $434,500 versus $274,700 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

