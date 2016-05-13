版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Tarena enters into agreement to buy office building

May 13 Tarena International Inc

* Total consideration of approximately RMB114.6 million

* Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a definitive purchase agreement to purchase an office building

* Tarena enters into definitive agreement to purchase office building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

