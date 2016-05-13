版本:
BRIEF-Lincoln Park Bancorp Quarterly earnings per share $0.14

May 13 Lincoln Park Bancorp

* Lincoln park bancorp announces earnings for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

