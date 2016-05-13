BRIEF-Industrial Services Of America announces Q1 results

May 13 Industrial Services Of America Inc

* Net loss improved from a loss of $3.1 million during q1 of 2015 to a loss of $1.4 million during q1 of 2016

* Industrial services of america, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)