版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Quotemedia Q1 revenue fell 1 pct to $2.2 mln

May 13 Quotemedia Inc

* Quotemedia announces financial results for q1 2016

* Q1 revenue fell 1 percent to $2.169 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐