2016年 5月 14日 星期六 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-New Pacific Metals Q3 loss per share C$0.02

May 13 New Pacific Metals Corp :

* Q3 loss per share C$0.02

* New Pacific reports financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

