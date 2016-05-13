版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日

BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp closes Kaybob Duvernay, Placid Montney joint venture

May 13 Murphy Oil Corp :

* Over remainder of 2016, we plan to spend approximately US$40 million on completions, infrastructure and facilities

* Current net production is approximately 4,000 BOEPD in Kaybob Duvernay Lands, which will add about 2,100 BOEPD to co's Q2 production

* Murphy oil corporation closes Kaybob Duvernay and liquids rich Placid Montney joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

