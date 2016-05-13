版本:
BRIEF-Canlan reports Q1 EPS C$0.30

May 13 Canlan Ice Sports Corp

* Canlan reports strong Q1 revenue and ebitda growth and continues dividend

* Q1 revenue rose 7.3 percent to c$24.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

