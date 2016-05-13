版本:
BRIEF-Propel Media announces first quarter 2016 results

May 13 Propel Media Inc

* Propel Media announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $15.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

