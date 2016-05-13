BRIEF-Morneau Shepell announces $75 million bought deal offering

May 13 Morneau Shepell Inc

* Debentures will be offered at a price of $1,000 per debenture by way of short form prospectus in each of provinces of canada

* Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per annum, payable semi-annually on june 30 and dec 31 each year

* Debentures will mature on june 30, 2021 and may be redeemed by co , in certain circumstances, on or after june 30, 2019

* Morneau shepell inc. Announces $75 million bought deal offering of 4.75% convertible debentures and the redemption of outstanding 5.75% convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)