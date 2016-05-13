BRIEF-Eyegate Pharma Q1 net loss $2.4 million

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Continue to expect initiation of first clinical trial for jde-003 in treatment of corneal repair by end of year
* Targeting top-line data from phase 1b / 2a trials of egp-437 in macular edema and cataract surgery by end of q2
* Net loss for q1 of 2016 was $2.442 million versus net loss of $11.028 million
* Eyegate pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio