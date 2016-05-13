版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Timbercreek Q1 earnings per share remained constant at $0.15

May 13 Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share remained constant at $0.15

* Timbercreek senior mortgage investment corp qtrly net interest income of $7.4 million up 1.5% from $7.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share remained constant at $0.15

* Timbercreek senior mortgage investment corporation announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐