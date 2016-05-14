BRIEF-Williams files lawsuit seeking to prevent ETE from avoiding its obligations under merger agreement

BRIEF-Galapagos NV says Walid Abi-Saab joins as chief medical officer
* Dr. Walid Abi-Saab joins Galapagos as chief medical officer
May 13 Williams Companies Inc
* Williams files lawsuit seeking to prevent ETE from avoiding its obligations under merger agreement
* Says board has not changed its recommendation "for" merger agreement executed on september 28, 2015
* Lawsuit asks court to prohibit ETE from relying on any failure to close deal by current "outside date" of june 28, 2016
* Co alleges ETE has breached merger agreement through pattern of delay,obstruction designed to allow ete to avoid its contractual commitments
* Board unanimously committed to enforcing COs' rights under agreement entered on September 28, to delivering benefits of agreement to COs' stockholders
* Litigation against ETE in Delaware court of chancery seeks to unwind private offering of series a convertible preferred units
* Says Delaware court of chancery has granted Williams' motion to expedite litigation
* Says Delaware court of chancery has granted Williams' motion to expedite litigation

* Says committed to mailing proxy statement, holding stockholder vote and closing transaction as soon as possible
* Adobe announces program to repurchase $2.5 billion of stock by end of FY2019
* Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study of VMAT2 inhibitor Ingrezza (valbenazine) in adults with tourette syndrome