BRIEF-Breitburn Energy Partners commences Chapter 11 bankruptcy

May 16 Breitburn Energy Partners Lp :

* Secures $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing

* Operations to continue as usual during restructuring process

* Co, certain affiliates filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of united states bankruptcy code

* Current outlook for commodity prices makes existing debt burden unsustainable

* Dip financing facility lenders have offered to arrange an additional $75 million of dip financing at breitburn's request

* Breitburn energy partners commences chapter 11 cases to facilitate balance sheet restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

