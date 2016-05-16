BRIEF-Range Resources to buy Memorial Resource for $4.4 bln

May 16 Memorial Resource Development Corp

* Range Resources Corporation announces merger with Memorial Resource Development Corp

* Deal for $4.4 billion

* MRD shareholders will receive 0.375 shares of range common stock for each share of mrd common stock held

* Deal valuation includes assumption of MRD's net debt, which was $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2016

* Boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved terms of agreement

* Says MRD will have right to nominate an independent director from mrd to a seat on range's board

* Following transaction, shareholders of MRD are expected to own approximately 31% of outstanding shares of range

* Based on range closing price on May 13, 2016, transaction has an implied value to MRD shareholders of $15.75 per share

* Range resources CEO says, "transaction is also accretive to our cash flow"