BRIEF-Luminex corp to acquire Nanosphere Inc for about $58 mln

May 16 Nanosphere Inc

* Luminex Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire Nanosphere, Inc.

* Deal for $1.35 per share in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $58 million

* Luminex will also pay or cause Nanosphere to pay off about $25 million in Nanosphere indebtedness outstanding as of March 31, 2016

* All cash transaction valued at approximately $58 million

* Perella Weinberg partners is exclusive financial advisor to Luminex; Jefferies is exclusive financial advisor to Nanosphere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

