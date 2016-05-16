BRIEF-Renren posts Q4 loss $0.22/ADS

May 16 Renren Inc

* Renren announces unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 financial results

* Renren Inc qtrly net loss attributable to company was us$53.0 million , compared to a net income of US$35.0 million

* Renren Inc qtrly adjusted net loss was US$43.2 million , compared to an adjusted net income of US$43.2 million

* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.22

* Q4 revenue rose 24 percent to $13.6 million

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $10 million to $11 million

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue up 19.9 to 31.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)