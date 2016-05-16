BRIEF-Renren posts Q4 loss $0.22/ADS

May 16 Renren Inc
* Renren announces unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year
2015 financial results
* Renren Inc qtrly net loss attributable to company was
us$53.0 million , compared to a net income of US$35.0 million
* Renren Inc qtrly adjusted net loss was US$43.2 million ,
compared to an adjusted net income of US$43.2 million
* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.22
* Q4 revenue rose 24 percent to $13.6 million
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $10 million to $11 million
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue up 19.9 to 31.9 percent
