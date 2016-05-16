BRIEF-Denbury announces additional senior subordinated notes exchange agreements

May 16 Denbury Resources Inc
* Entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with
holders of approximately $135.3 million in senior subordinated
notes
* To exchange principal of old notes for $83.8 million in
aggregate principal amount of 9% senior secured second lien
notes due 2021
* Deal also includes exchanging principal of old notes for
approximately 3.8 million shares of company's common stock
* New notes mature on may 15, 2021 and bear interest at a
rate of 9% per annum payable in cash
* Denbury announces additional senior subordinated notes
exchange agreements
