2016年 5月 16日

BRIEF-Digital Realty to buy eight European data centers from Equinix for $874 mln

May 16 Digital Realty Trust Inc

* Granted equinix option to acquire facility at 114 rue ambroise croizat in paris,associated business, for $215 million

* Will acquire a fee interest in one data center in amsterdam and will acquire leasehold interests in other seven data centers

* Deal price represents a multiple of approximately 13 times anticipated full-year 2016 portfolio ebitda

* Greenhill & co., llc is serving as digital realty's financial advisor

* Portfolio of eight facilities contains approximately 213,000 net sellable square feet and 24.4 megawatts of it load

* Granted equinix option to buy co's facility in paris ,associated business, for about $215 million , before closing costs,prorations

* Digital realty to acquire eight premium european data centers from equinix for $874 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

