版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 16日 星期一 18:59 BJT

BRIEF-Brookfield Asset announces date for spin off of Brookfield Business Partners

May 16 Brookfield Asset Management

* On june 20, 2016, shareholders of record as of june 2, 2016 will receive one bbp unit for every 50 shares of brookfield

* Anticipated that bbp's distribution policy will be to make quarterly cash distributions equal to $0.0625 per unit

* Bbp anticipates that its first quarterly distribution will be paid on september 30, 2016

* "distribution amount is not expected to grow as bbp intends to reinvest its capital"

* Announces date for spin off of brookfield business partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐