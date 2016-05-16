BRIEF-Niko Resources says writ petition before Supreme Court Of Bangladesh against company

May 16 Niko Resources Ltd
* Writ petition has been filed before Supreme Court of
Bangladesh against company
* Writ petition relates to Feni gas purchase and sales deal
between Petrobangla and NRBL for Feni gas field
* Pending resolution of writ petition, court stayed for a
month any benefit given by GOB, Petrobangla or Bapex to NRBL or
Niko, units
* "Believes that ICSID has exclusive jurisdiction to decide
all disputes relating to Feni GPSA and JVA"
* Niko provides corporate update
