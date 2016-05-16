BRIEF-Aramark to privately offer $1.0 billion of unsecured notes

May 16 Aramark

* Intends to privately offer $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes due 2024 and senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Aramark says issuer intends to use proceeds from offering of notes to redeem a portion of issuer's outstanding 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Offering of notes will be made in a private transaction

* 2024 notes expected to constitute further issuance of $400 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2024 that were issued in dec 2015

* Aramark announces offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)