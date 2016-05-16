BRIEF-Aramark to privately offer $1.0 billion of unsecured notes

May 16 Aramark
* Intends to privately offer $1.0 billion aggregate
principal amount of unsecured notes due 2024 and senior
unsecured notes due 2026
* Aramark says issuer intends to use proceeds from offering
of notes to redeem a portion of issuer's outstanding 5.75%
senior unsecured notes due 2020
* Offering of notes will be made in a private transaction
* 2024 notes expected to constitute further issuance of $400
million of 5.125% senior notes due 2024 that were issued in dec
2015
* Aramark announces offering of senior notes
