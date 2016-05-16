BRIEF-SouthGobi Resources Q1 revenue $12.7 mln vs $1.6 mln

May 16 SouthGobi Resources Ltd :
* Sold 0.88 million tonnes of its coal products during
quarter compared to 0.18 million tonnes in q1 of 2015
* Production for q1 of 2016 was 0.37 million tonnes
* Continues to operate under difficult market conditions as
prices for coal remained weak in china through q1
* Southgobi resources ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Company has decided to advance funding plan rather than
additional equity placements
* Consolidated financial statements prepared on going
concern basis assumes co will continue operating until at least
march 31, 2017
* In order to continue as a going concern, company must
generate sufficient operating cash flows, secure additional
capital
* "had limited cash of $0.4 million at march 31, 2016 and
anticipates that coal prices in china will remain under pressure
in 2016"
* Company is actively seeking prepaid coal offtake
agreements and other additional sources of financing to continue
operating
* Co is unlikely to have sufficient capital resources or
cash flows from mining operations in order to satisfy ongoing
obligations
* Co, together with strategic partner, novel sunrise
investments limited has developed and continues to execute a
funding plan
* Continues to execute funding plan to pay trq loan,
short-term bridge loan and interest due under cic convertible
debenture
* Southgobi resources announces first quarter 2016 financial
and operating results
* Q1 revenue $12.7 million versus $1.6 million
