BRIEF-Avexis says Avxs-101 continued to show favorable safety profile in patients

May 16 Avexis Presents Pulmonary Data From
Ongoing Phase 1 Trial Of Avxs
* Gene therapy reduced need for ventilation support,allowed
patients to recover from respiratory illnesses, often lethal to
sma type 1 patients
* Interim analysis found that none of patients in either
dosing cohort required permanent ventilation as of april 1, 2016
* Avxs-101 continued to show favorable safety profile in
patients studied as of april 1
* Avxs-101 showed no new treatment-related safety or
tolerability concerns
* Presents Pulmonary Data From Ongoing Phase 1 Trial Of
Avxs-101 in spinal muscular atrophy type 1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)