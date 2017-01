May 16 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Hirsch replaces meir eini, who is retiring from board but will continue as co's chief innovation officer

* Foamix names dr. Stanley hirsch as chairman, and dr. Dalia megiddo as a member of the board of foamix pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)