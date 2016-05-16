BRIEF-SandRidge Energy files for bankruptcy protection

May 16 Sandridge Energy Files "Pre :
* Projects having ample liquidity to fund its ongoing
operations and its capital programs throughout chapter 11
* Restructuring support agreement contemplates an RBL
facility and equitization of approximately $3.7 billion of other
funded indebtedness
* Filed "first day" motions that, when granted, will enable
company's day-to-day operations to continue as usual
* Will pay all suppliers and vendors in full under normal
terms for goods and services provided during chapter 11 cases
* arranged" reorganization under chapter 11, announcing
restructuring support agreement with creditors holding over
two-thirds of its $4.1 billion in funded debt obligations
