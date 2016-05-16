BRIEF-Navitas Midstream announces agreement with Encana Oil & Gas

May 16 Encana Corp :
* Will purchase encana's gas from its substantial acreage
position in Howard county , Texas -
* Navitas Midstream says plans to construct new cryogenic
processing capacity near its existing spraberry processing
complex
* New processing facilities will increase combined
processing capacity in midland basin to about 155 mmcf per day
* Navitas Midstream says entire project is expected to be
completed early q2 of 2017
* New processing facilities will have carbon dioxide
treating and nitrogen rejection capabilities
* Announces Long-Term agreement with encana oil & gas
