BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources reports Q1 revenue C$35.6 million

May 16 Atlatsa Resources Corp

* Q1 revenue c$35.6 million

* Ramp-Up of two key expansion projects remains on track

* Two of shaft operations placed on care and maintenance in latter part of 2015 financial year, were not in production in Q1 2016

* Two of shaft operations, which were not in production in q1 2016, resulted in a 14% decline in tonnes milled

* As of march 31, 2016, restructure plan was well advanced and is anticipated to be fully completed by Q2 of 2016

