BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources reports Q1 revenue C$35.6 million

May 16 Atlatsa Resources Corp
* Q1 revenue c$35.6 million
* Ramp-Up of two key expansion projects remains on track
* Two of shaft operations placed on care and maintenance in
latter part of 2015 financial year, were not in production in Q1
2016
* Two of shaft operations, which were not in production in
q1 2016, resulted in a 14% decline in tonnes milled
* As of march 31, 2016, restructure plan was well advanced
and is anticipated to be fully completed by Q2 of 2016
* Atlatsa announces financial results for the quarter ended
March 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)