BRIEF-CVS Health announces cash tender offers for certain outstanding notes

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
May 16 Cvs Health Corp :
* Has commenced cash tender offers for any and all of its 5.75% senior notes due 2017, its 6.60% senior notes due 2019
* Offers for up to $1.5 billion of 6.25% senior notes due 2027,6.125% senior notes due 2039,5.750% senior notes due 2041,5.00% senior notes due 2024
* Purpose of tender offers is to refinance a portion of cvs health's outstanding indebtedness
* Cvs health corporation announces cash tender offers for certain outstanding notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.