BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial announces conditional redemption of outstanding shares of series A & B preferred stock

May 16 Gladstone Commercial Corp :
* Conditional redemption of all outstanding shares of $25.0
million 7.75% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock
* Intention to redeem its $38.5 million 7.125% series c
cumulative term preferred stock
* Conditional redemption of shares of $31.6 million 7.5%
series b cumulative redeemable preferred stock
* Gladstone Commercial Corporation announces conditional
redemption of all outstanding shares of its series a and series
b preferred stock and intention to redeem series c preferred
stock
