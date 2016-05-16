BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial announces conditional redemption of outstanding shares of series A & B preferred stock

May 16 Gladstone Commercial Corp :

* Conditional redemption of all outstanding shares of $25.0 million 7.75% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Intention to redeem its $38.5 million 7.125% series c cumulative term preferred stock

* Conditional redemption of shares of $31.6 million 7.5% series b cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Gladstone Commercial Corporation announces conditional redemption of all outstanding shares of its series a and series b preferred stock and intention to redeem series c preferred stock