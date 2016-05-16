版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 16日 星期一

BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark names Suja Chandrasekaran chief information officer

May 16 Kimberly-clark Corp :

* Suja Chandrasekaran has been named chief information officer

* Kimberly-Clark names chief information officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

