BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem posts Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 16 Ocean Bio-chem Inc :

* Ocean Bio-Chem Inc reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 sales rose 12.5 percent to $6.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

