版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 16日 星期一 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-ADM acquires full stake in Amazon Flavors

May 16 Archer Daniels Midland Co

* Had previously owned a 40 percent equity stake in Amazon Flavors

* ADM adds to south american ingredient capabilities with full ownership acquisition of Amazon Flavors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐