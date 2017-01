May 16 Fortuna Resources Holdings, LLC

* Says Certain Affiliates Of Och Ziff capital management group llc have committed $75 million to fortuna

* Says Certain Affiliates Of Och Ziff capital management group llc have an option to increase committment to $150 million

* Fortuna Resources Llc Partners With Och-Ziff Affiliates To Pursue Oil And Gas Acquisition And Development Opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: